CCTV: Moment staff member is hit at Limerick convenience store

A family-run convenience shop business in Limerick is losing €250,000 a year through shoplifting and break-ins, its owner has said.

The Gleeson family has five shops in the city but they are becoming increasingly concerned by shoplifting gangs, who often use electric bikes.

"They hit at any time, running through the store grabbing anything they can and then speeding off on electric bikes on which they can easily negotiate traffic. They don't seem to care and we are very concerned for the safety of our staff and customers,” company director Michael Gleeson explained.

He said he is now considering employing security staff with stab-proof vests and body cameras.

“The kind of measures we are contemplating are in use in Dublin. But it’s now clear that Limerick is going down the same path as Dublin with this type of crime, and we need to have a major rethink on the security measures we have in place."

Mr Gleeson said there are four gangs operating out of a number of estates. "There are about six or eight youths in each gang. They don't seem to give a damn about anybody and are getting more aggressive.