CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin as children cycle past

CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin

Detectives are hunting for a reckless gunman who opened fire in front of young children in south Dublin earlier today.

The gun attack is believed to be linked to a worsening dispute in the area which has already seen a botched shooting and a firebomb attack in the past week.

No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a property in Tallaght this morning as youngsters were playing in the area.

CCTV footage of the incident obtained by Independent.ie shows the shooter arriving at the scene on a motorised bike at around 11am.

The masked man then stops in front of the house and unzips his tracksuit top to produce a handgun.

He then fumbles with the weapon for a number of seconds before cocking the gun, aiming it at the house, and letting off a number of shots.

Shockingly, the footage shows two young children on bikes passing by the scene at the time of the shooting.

As he flees the area two other kids can be seen running across a green yards away.

Detectives believe the gun attack is part of a worsening feud in the area which saw one man targeted in a shooting last week and a property firebombed.

The people residing at the house targeted today are not suspected of any involvement in those incidents.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm this morning, Sunday, 21st May 2023, in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

"The incident occurred at approximately 11am. No injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing."

It follows an attempted shooting nearby last Tuesday.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was targeted on the junction of the Fortunestown Road and Jobstown Road at around 7.30pm.

It's understood that the gunman involved was in a BMW car and fired up to four shots before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Independent.ie previously revealed how the target of the shooting is also the chief suspect in the murder of innocent teenager Reece Cullen.

The 17-year-old died after sustaining a single stab wound to the heart on January 5, 2017, outside a house at Kilclare Crescent in Tallaght.

The innocent youth was attacked while on the phone after a number of males arrived at the property.

The case was also marred by witness intimidation on behalf of the chief suspect.

An inquest previously heard that 110 lines of inquiry were opened by garda and three arrests made.

Gardaí believe the man targeted last week was the individual who delivered the fatal wound, but he denied any involvement and has never been charged in relation to the murder.

The attempt on his life was carried out in revenge for the firebombing of a house in the area on Monday night.