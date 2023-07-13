CCTV footage shows car falling off rooftop car park in Dublin city centre
Two people miraculously escape serious injury after a car plunges off a rooftop car park and lands upside down in Dublin city centre. Authorities are investigating the incident that occurred on Baggot Street Upper, with both occupants of the vehicle taken to the hospital for examination. Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the scene, and the area was cordoned off while emergency services worked to turn the car upright. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.