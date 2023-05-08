CCTV captures shocking footage of a U.S. Air Force F-16 crash in South Korea

The moment a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise in South Korea was caught on CCTV, shocking viewers worldwide. The pilot crashed "in an agricultural area" near Osan Air Base, just south of the city of Seoul, during a routine training exercise. However, the pilot was able to safely eject from the plane, and officials say that the pilot is currently in stable condition and being treated at the nearest medical facility. The crash is currently under investigation, and the pilot's identity has not been released. South Korea's Governor of Gyeonggi Province, Kim Dong-Yeon, has reported that local firefighters quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, and there is no risk of a secondary explosion from the crash.