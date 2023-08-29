Catherine Martin welcomes publication of RTE’s plans for registers of interest and external activities

Media Minister Catherine Martin has welcomed the publication of RTE’s plans for registers of interest and external activities. Ms Martin was speaking at a media event at Airfield Estate in Dublin. The Irish national broadcaster plans to introduce an organisation-wide “conflict of interests” form to allow workers to raise concerns about any potential conflict they are concerned about with line management. It will be the responsibility of line management to “address concerns speedily and appropriately”, according to a scoping document regarding potential registers of interest and external activities which has been shared with staff unions. The register of interests is designed to ensure the disclosure of information by individuals where they are in a position to make decisions that could “materially influence” them or their immediate family.