Carmen trailer: Paul Mescal stars in reimagining of Bizet opera

Home > Videos Carmen trailer: Paul Mescal stars in reimagining of Bizet operaCARMEN Official TrailerDarren HalleyToday at 17:34 Popular VideosMoreIreland's 7-day weather forecast (29th of May - 4th of June)Pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler to go under hammer in BelfastCraig Casey and Peter O’Mahony dance with Munster teammates in hotel lobby after winning the URC Latest VideosBodycam footage captures the moment a driver launched their car off of a parked tow truckElizabeth Holmes to start 11-year prison sentenceCarmen trailer: Paul Mescal stars in reimagining of Bizet operaAmazing footage from the International Space Station on a clear dayDramatic car chase in TallaghtTribute to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele GlodenyteLeague of Ireland Premier Division Team of the WeekIreland’s puffins appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warnPygmy goats on tour of London Zoo as part of fundraising challengeDramatic footage shows car swerving and smashing through wall of houseShow more Top StoriesCourts‘It’s our car, it was stolen from company’ – bosses seize Dublin restaurateur’s vehicle in ‘utterly bitter’ unfair dismissal disputeGolf‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebelsCrimeEXCLUSIVE | 16,000 Irish victims of iSpoof site had €40m taken from them – with criminals posing as banks, gardaí and the HSEIrish NewsTributes to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte (24), who died in Dublin crash Latest NewsMoreCelebrity News ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s exit19:05Irish News Vhi Women's Mini Marathon: Last minute training tips and advice for Sunday's run19:04Celebrity News Harry due to return to UK for latest stage of court fight over hacking19:00Technology Apple’s App Store sales ‘ecosystem’ surges 29pc to €1.03 trillion19:00Irish News HSE warns vaping is ‘emerging risk’ to health of children 18:44Videos Bodycam footage captures the moment a driver launched their car off of a parked tow truck18:24Golf ‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels18:19Rugby Another Wales star retires ahead of World Cup as Rhys Webb steps away due to ‘uncertainty in Welsh rugby’18:10Celebrity News ‘My wife is my therapist’ – Brooklyn Beckham on relationship with Nicola Peltz17:50Videos Elizabeth Holmes to start 11-year prison sentence17:46