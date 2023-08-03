Cardi B throws mic at DJ who was cutting her tracks short during nightclub performance

Rapper Cardi B threw two microphones in separate incidents at Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub in Las Vegas over the weekend.

A video shared by TikTok user @monerpooh shows Cardi B performing on stage at Drai’s Nightclub at around 3 a.m.

Saturday, repeatedly appearing frustrated by her DJ’s timing. Per reports, the DJ cut multiple songs short. At the end of the clip, the rapper can be seen hurling the mic toward the DJ.

“I Support Cardi’s mic toss - DJ had her messed up all night,” they wrote alongside the video. Later on Saturday, Cardi B was on stage performing 2017’s “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub when a concertgoer threw a drink at the rapper.

Cardi B returned fire, launching her microphone at the woman. Per reports, the woman filed a report with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department alleging battery.

The incident follows several others in which fans have thrown objects at performers including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles and Lil Nas X.

