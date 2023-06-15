Camilla stamps ‘Queen Bee’ on paper art installation at beekeeping charity event

The Queen stamped the words “Queen Bee” on to a piece of paper and added it to an art installation at a beekeeping charity’s garden party. Camilla attended the Bees For Development event in sun-soaked Marlborough House in central London on Wednesday together with hundreds of guests, including Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith, celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and television presenter Kate Humble.

