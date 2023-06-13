Cam Smith: I thought PGA-LIV merger news was a joke

Cameron Smith has told reporters ahead of the US Open that he first thought news of the PGA-LIV merger was a "joke". The dust is still settling a week on from the shock announcement of the commercial merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund), which has been the backer of the breakaway LIV Golf. On the face of it golf's bitter civil war appears to be over but under the surface there are many so-far unanswered questions and residual feelings of resentment by a large section of the two main tours' membership at how they have been treated in the whole saga.