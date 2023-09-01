Bus collides with truck on O’Connell Street

A collision between a bus and a truck on O’Connell Street in Dublin caused traffic delays and disruption to Luas routes this afternoon. It is the second road traffic incident involving a bus in the capital in the space of just 24 hours. Last night, a pedestrian aged in his 20s died when he was involved in a collision with a bus outside Busáras, at the junction between Amiens Street and Store Street. The bus was not in service and no passengers were on board at the time. The most recent collision on O’Connell Street this afternoon led to the suspension of Luas services between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic St. No one was injured in the incident. Services have since been restored though delays are to be expected.