Bus collides with truck on Dublin’s O’Connell Street

A collision between a bus and a truck on O’Connell Street in Dublin caused traffic delays and disruption to Luas routes on Friday afternoon.

The crash also led to the suspension of Luas services between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic St at the start of Friday’s evening commute. No one was injured in this incident.

It was the second road traffic incident involving a bus in the capital in the space of just 24 hours. The night before, pedestrian Ciarán Briody (23) died when he was struck by a bus outside Busáras, at the junction between Amiens Street and Store Street. The bus was not in service and no passengers were on board at the time.