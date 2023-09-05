Burning Man revellers begin desert exodus after flooding left thousands stranded

Muddy roads that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at a US festival have dried up enough to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. Burning Man organisers said they began to let traffic leave on the main road around 2pm local time on Monday - although they continued to ask revellers to delay their departure until Tuesday to ease traffic. As of Monday afternoon, they said about 64,000 people remained at the festival site.