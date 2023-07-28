Burna Boy releases his most awaited single “Big 7” | Teaser

"Big 7” is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” said Burna Boy. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth." On "Big 7," Burna conveys a message of setting ambitious yet realistic goals, embracing personal growth, and conquering challenges. It signifies the pursuit of excellence, both as an artist and an individual, without being overwhelmed by unrealistic expectations. The focus is on celebrating every step forward, every endeavor accomplished, and the positive momentum gained. “Big 7,” which has already amassed more than 12-million listens of an early snippet on TikTok, was produced by MDS (“Last Last,” “Cloak & Dagger,” and “LOVE, DAMINI”) and comes with an official music video directed by the legendary Benny Boom. Shot in New York City, the video features cameos from Burna’s inner crew (the 7G’s) as well as RZA (Wu-Tang Clan), Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, actor Shameik Moore (Spiderman), and others