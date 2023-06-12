Burglary gang set fire to house ‘to hide DNA’ as they followed victims on their way to mass

A husband and wife have spoken of their shock and anger after a ruthless burglary gang set fire to their home in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence after ransacking the premises. “We’ve never had any trouble here before,” the man said. “I was born and reared on this lane. I just can’t understand how anyone could do such a callous thing.” The arson attack occurred after the gang put two people under surveillance while they attended mass in rural Co Carlow on Sunday, in order to burgle two neighbouring houses.