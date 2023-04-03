Bruno Saltor vows to do his best for Chelsea after ‘sad’ Graham Potter sacking
Matt King
Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor expressed his sadness at the departure of Graham Potter, but promised to do his best for Tuesday’s visit of Liverpool.
