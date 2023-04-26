Bruno Fernandes could yet be in contention for Man Utd’s clash with Tottenham

Credit: MUTV Erik ten Hag allayed concerns over Bruno Fernandes’ ankle injury and even suggested the Manchester United midfielder has a chance of facing stuttering Tottenham on Thursday evening. The 28-year-old sustained the issue in the first half of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton but managed to play on until the 101st minute of the penalty shoot-out victory. However, concerns grew over Fernandes’ fitness on Monday when his partner posted a photo of the United playmaker with his right foot elevated next to a protective boot and pair of crutches.