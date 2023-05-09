Bruce Springsteen performs hit track 'Kitty's Back' during Dublin gig.

Home > Videos Bruce Springsteen performs hit track 'Kitty's Back' during Dublin gigBruce Springsteen performs hit track 'Kitty's Back' during Dublin gigOlivia LynottToday at 13:03Bruce Springsteen performs hit track 'Kitty's Back' during Dublin gig. Popular VideosMoreRoyal fans take to social media after spotting the 'Grim Reaper' at King Charles' CoronationLate Late Show: The contenders still in running to be new hostRolling out the Turquoise Carpet: Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Latest VideosWhich TV shows are affected by the Hollywood writers' strike?Actor Halle Bailley attends 'The Little Mermaid' premiereSmoke trails seen over the skies of Kyiv as Russia launches barrage of cruise missilesBruce Springsteen performs hit track 'Kitty's Back' during Dublin gigKing Charles III in golden carriage video dubbed with Pintman audioNew Zealand’s largest city Auckland hit by flash flooding and landslidesSport in 90 - 9th MayRoberto De Zerbi blames defeat to Everton on his team's mentalityReal Madrid v Man City: Pep Guardiola press conferenceSean Dyche surprised by scoreline as Everton thrash BrightonShow more Top StoriesSligoDonegal driver (60) crashed camper van at 2.25am having had a couple of drinks after funeral in SligoIrish NewsDeirdre O’Kane says she has ‘made peace with the menopause’Irish NewsThousands gather to mourn Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry footballers David and PaudieCourtsFormer TV chef living in Wicklow fails to have conviction overturned after his ‘personal life was destroyed’ Latest NewsMoreTV News Which TV shows are affected by the Hollywood writers' strike?13:49Music ‘I felt like I was going to get sick’ - Wild Youth on controversial Eurovision X Factor elimination13:36Celebrity News Ed Sheeran secures fastest-selling album of 2023 so far13:35Videos Actor Halle Bailley attends 'The Little Mermaid' premiere13:28Europe Smoke trails seen over the skies of Kyiv as Russia launches barrage of cruise missiles13:27Irish News Deirdre O’Kane says she has ‘made peace with the menopause’13:19Soccer ‘I can take quite a bit, but threatening my family is beyond me’- Toby Alderweireld hits back at online abuse 13:14Health Ambulance service insists action will be taken to ease risk to patients when paramedics strike13:09Videos Bruce Springsteen performs hit track 'Kitty's Back' during Dublin gig13:03TV News Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Everything you need to know 12:59