Bruce Springsteen at the RDS: Everything you need to know

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on their way to the RDS Arena for three sold out dates this weekend. Bruce and the E Street Band are regarded as one of the very best live rock acts of all time. From humble New Jersey beginnings in 1972, they grew in popularity to become one of the true icons of American music. Hits such as Born In The USA and Dancing In The Dark cemented Bruce Springsteen as one of America’s most popular rock vocalists. He’s known as one of the hardest-working acts in the industry, and concerts can regularly last three hours or more - so fans in Dublin can prepare for a fantastic night. It’s advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the venue, as traffic is expected. It is also encouraged to use public transport wherever possible on Friday, May 5, Sunday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 9.