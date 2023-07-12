Broadcaster Huw Edwards named by his wife as BBC presenter at centre of scandal
Vicky Flind, the wife of newsreader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, in a statement issued on his behalf. In a statement released to the PA News Agency, Ms Flind said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.