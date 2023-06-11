British girl stabbed in knife attack can leave hospital soon, officials say

Preliminary attempted murder charges were handed to a 31-year-old Syrian refugee after the children, aged between 22 months and three years, and two elderly adults were attacked at a lakeside park in Annecy, south-east France, on Thursday. The British girl, named locally as Ettie, three, who had been visiting the area with her parents, will be able to leave a hospital in Grenoble within days, officials said on Saturday. According to details from French prosecutors, the British girl suffered a single stab wound but her condition was never “vital”.