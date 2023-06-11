British girl stabbed in knife attack can leave hospital soon, officials say

British girl stabbed in knife attack can leave hospital soon, officials say

Preliminary attempted murder charges were handed to a 31-year-old Syrian refugee after the children, aged between 22 months and three years, and two elderly adults were attacked at a lakeside park in Annecy, south-east France, on Thursday. The British girl, named locally as Ettie, three, who had been visiting the area with her parents, will be able to leave a hospital in Grenoble within days, officials said on Saturday. According to details from French prosecutors, the British girl suffered a single stab wound but her condition was never “vital”.

Popular VideosMore