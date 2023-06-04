Brian May invites 11-year-old Britain’s Got Talent contestant to perform at tribute concert

Brian May has invited 11-year-old Britain’s Got Talent contestant Harry Churchill to play at a tribute concert to James Burton at the London Palladium on Sunday. The Queen guitarist, 75, was full of praise when he surprised the schoolboy on a Zoom call, explaining how it was his intonation that impressed him the most on the ITV talent show, alongside his confidence and style. The young musician, from Devon, auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent playing a medley of Queen’s greatest hits, including We Will Rock You during which he played the guitar behind his back, and caught the attention of Sir Brian.