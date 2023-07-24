Brian Harman keeping close watch on ‘greatest prize in golf’ after winning Open

Brian Harman admitted he would not be letting the Claret Jug out of his sight after his dominant victory in the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Harman overcame miserable weather and an early stumble in the final round to claim his first major title with a six-shot victory over Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka. The last of the 36-year-old American’s two PGA Tour victories came in 2017, the same year in which he held a one-shot lead after 54 holes of the US Open before finishing second to Brooks Koepka.