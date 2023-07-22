Breaking Ball: Gareth McKinless on preparing for Kerry and Kieran Hughes on blowouts and social media

Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon features two of the losing All-Ireland semi-finalists with Derry hero and one of the stars of the championship Gareth McKinless on to discuss how they approached David Clifford and the Kerry team. McKinless reveals why he'd fear Dublin more and discusses Derry emerging as a football force. Monaghan legend Kieran Hughes also joins to talk about their end of season sessions, social media and why he doesn't enjoy playing full forward.