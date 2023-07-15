Breaking Ball episode 4: Kevin Doyle and Willie White join Philly McMahon to talk GAA, Ballymun and growing up

Ahead of the All-Ireland football semi-finals, Philly McMahon is joined by Kevin Doyle and Willie White on the Breaking Ball sofa. Doyle talks about the turning point in his life that led him to become an international football player instead of a GAA star with Wexford.

Actor and comedian Willie White discusses his upbringing in Ballymun and how he was able to break a cycle in his own life, that led him to playing against Ciaran Whelan at Croke Park. Philly and Conán Doherty break down the two games this weekend, with Dublin taking on Monaghan and how Derry can upset Kerry.