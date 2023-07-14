Brawl erupts in parliament as opposition politician throws water on Kosovo prime minister during speech

A brawl erupted in the Kosovo parliament after an opposition legislator threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country’s north.

Kosovo opposition parties have criticised Mr Kurti’s policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies.

The US and European Union have pressured Mr Kurti to help calm the situation after violence broke out in May after police-backed ethnic Albanian mayors took office following an election that the ethnic Serb majority in the area had widely boycotted.