Boy (6) survives nearly 40ft drop after zip line harness breaks at Mexican amusement park

A six-year-old boy cheated death after his zipline harness broke at a Mexican amusement park on Sunday. The incident occurred 40 feet above an artificial lake at Amazonian Expedition in Fundidora Park. Onlookers jumped in the lake to save the boy from drowning and managed to pull him out to safety. Despite the fall the boy only received minor injuries and is now recovering after the terrifying fall. Fundidora Park announced that all attractions had been suspended pending an investigation into the fall.