Books of condolences open for Clonmel crash victims

Books of condolences have opened in Clonmel for the four victims of a road crash in the Co Tipperary town. Twenty-four-year-old Luke McSweeney, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also aged 18, were killed in the collision on Friday evening. Books of condolence for each victim were opened at the local council offices at County Hall in Clonmel on Monday morning. Several people lined up waiting to sign the books ahead of them opening. Around 2,000 people gathered in Clonmel on Sunday evening for a vigil for those who died. Grieving family members and classmates of the victims were among those who attended the emotional event at Kickham Plaza.