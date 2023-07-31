Bomb at Pakistan political rally kills at least 40 and injures more than 150

A bomb at a rally being held by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader in Pakistan has killed at least 40 people and injured more than 150. Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, when the explosion took place. Associated Press video showed wounded people being carried from the scene in the chaotic aftermath of the explosion.