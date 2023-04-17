Body paint artist brings characters to life, from Groot to 'Bob Ross Deadpool'

Kim Witte, a special effects make-up artist who cycled around Walmart on a tricycle disguised as “Bob Ross Deadpool”, uses her self-taught talents to bring all kinds of strange characters to life with body paint, and is sharing her tricks through YouTube tutorials in which she paints her own body. Monster enthusiast Ms Witte, 28, worked at a haunted house before starting her own special effects make-up company, Witte Artistry, teaching people how to use make-up and body paints to look like their favourite characters.