The Boomtown Rats played at Cavan Town’s Egg Market on Saturday evening, July 29. Pete Briquette, the band’s bassist, is originally from Ballyjamesduff, adding a special local connection to the celebration. He was joined on stage by original members Bob Geldof, and Simon Crowe and performed classics such as ‘Rat Trap’ and ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’. During the event, Bob Geldof said it’s taken 47 years for the band to play Cavan.