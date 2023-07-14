Bill Whelan remembers the strains and tensions of the Riverdance success

Home > Videos Bill Whelan remembers the strains and tensions of the Riverdance successBill Whelan remembers the strains and tensions of the Riverdance successOwen BreslinFri 14 Jul 2023 at 16:54Bill Whelan remembers the strains and tensions of the Riverdance success Popular VideosMoreCCTV footage shows car falling off rooftop car park in Dublin city centreNK Management | Who has left since the RTÉ payment scandal?From Donegal to dreamy France – an Irish family’s gorgeous Gallic getaway Latest VideosForest fire in La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, forces evacuation of thousandsLionel Messi completes move to Inter MiamiLionel Messi completes move to Inter MiamiFootage emerges of tackle that has put Denise O’Sullivan’s World Cup in doubtHolidaymakers shocked to find a 'view to die for' from their balconyLiverpool receive £40m offer for Fabinho from Al-IttihadMarketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon as Ons Jabeur falls at last hurdle againOn This Day In History July 16thListen: Former FAI boss tries to recruit pals for 'easy money' schemeMan accidentally bleaches plastic bag logo on his head in disastrous DIY colouring attemptShow more Top StoriesGAAThe fans who never returned home – what happened to two GAA supporters on August 24, 1975InteriorsMy Favourite Room: ‘My first question is always, ‘Does it come in gold?’ — inside Chupi Sweetman’s period homeBooksDublin’s Henrietta Street — why the original Celtic Tiger development has lessons for today’s housing crisis OpinionDeclan Lynch: Put not your faith in the stars of TV, for the camera often lies Latest NewsMoreGolfRory McIlroy confirms he’s back on speaking terms with Sergio Garcia following Spaniard’s move to LIV Golf17:40Celebrity NewsRonan Keating’s brother killed in Co Mayo road crash17:35Gaelic FootballNew York claim All-Ireland Junior football title with dramatic victory over Kilkenny17:10Celebrity NewsBrad Pitt and Daniel Craig among Hollywood stars watching men’s Wimbledon final16:55Irish NewsBreaking | Ronan Keating’s older brother Ciaran (50s) killed in tragic car accident16:31Gaelic FootballLive | Kerry v Derry: Kingdom and Oak Leaf battle for right to join Dublin in All-Ireland SFC final 16:00GolfRory McIlroy wins Scottish Open after stunning birdie-birdie finish overhauls Robert MacIntyre15:58Celebrity NewsPresident Macron describes Jane Birkin as ‘French icon’ following death at 7615:55Celebrity NewsIn Pictures: London-born Jane Birkin crossed the Channel to become a world star15:05Irish NewsFuneral details announced for Dublin mum Kirsty Ward following death in Spain15:00