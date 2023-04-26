Biden enjoys rapturous crowd after announcing 2024 re-election bid
Shortly after President Joe Biden formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024 on Tuesday, he found a receptive audience with union members in Washington. Greeted by a raucous crowd of building trades union members — a key base of Democratic support — with “Let’s Go Joe” chants, Biden touted the tens of thousands of construction jobs being created since he took office that are supported by the legislation he signed into law.