Biden declares US and Ireland ‘united by history’ as he ends all island tour
John Besley
President Joe Biden declared that the US and Ireland are “united by history, heritage and hope” as he ended his visit to the island. Mr Biden made a passionate public speech in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Friday evening in front of a crowd of thousands. The president said his trip to the town “feels like coming home” and told spectators millions of Americans claim to have Irish heritage, adding: “More would if they could.”