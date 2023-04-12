Biden calls for powersharing return to bring economic boost to Northern Ireland

US President Joe Biden expressed hopes of a return to powersharing in Northern Ireland as he insisted stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region. In a keynote address at Ulster University in Belfast, Mr Biden praised the work of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit trading arrangements. The president’s visit to Northern Ireland came as the region marked the 25th anniversary of the landmark Good Friday peace accord that created Stormont’s powersharing institutions.