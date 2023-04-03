Bertie Ahern says he regards lingering instability of Northern Ireland’s political institutions as one of his biggest regrets
Cillian Sherlock
Interview with former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, he regards lingering instability of Northern Ireland’s political institutions as one of his biggest regrets from the Good Friday Agreement talks. As the political leader of the Republic of Ireland at the time, he was instrumental in the multi-party process aimed at ending decades of violence in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.