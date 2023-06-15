Belgian TikToker fakes death and surprises mourners by attending his own funeral

A 45-year-old TikToker from Belgium, David Baerten gained viral attention after faking his death to gauge the genuine sentiments of his friends and family. Baerten, along with his wife and children, orchestrated a fake social media tribute announcing his passing, sparking emotional responses from loved ones. A staged funeral near Liege, Belgium, was organized, and as mourners gathered, Baerten arrived in a helicopter, leading to a mix of confusion and emotional exchanges. The TikToker revealed that he felt underappreciated and distant from his family, aiming to teach them a life lesson about cherishing relationships.