Bank of Ireland is proceeding with its case against convicted fraudster Catriona Carey over an outstanding mortgage debt

Bank of Ireland (BoI) is proceeding with its High Court case against convicted fraudster Catriona Carey over an outstanding mortgage debt. The bank filed a notice of intention to proceed this week. BoI first applied for a debt summary judgment against the former Ireland hockey player in 2017 after she fell into mortgage arrears and missed dozens of payments. It is understood the property, which was previously held as security for the mortgage by BoI, was sold and the bank is seeking to recover outstanding money owed. In applying for a debt summary judgment, the bank seeks an immediate court ruling against a borrower without a trial, gaining recourse to any assets they hold.