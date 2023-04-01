At least four dead as massive storm strikes multiple US states

A monster storm system tore through the US south and midwest on Friday, spawning deadly tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centres in Arkansas and collapsed a theatre roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois.

At least one person was killed and more than two dozen hurt, some critically, in the Little Rock area, authorities said.

The town of Wynne in north-eastern Arkansas was also devastated, and officials reported two dead there, along with destroyed homes and people trapped in the debris.