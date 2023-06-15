At least 78 dead, hundreds feared missing after overcrowded boat sinks

A huge search and rescue operation has failed to find any more survivors after a fishing boat sank off the coast of southern Greece. The boat crammed with people trying to reach Europe capsized and sank on Wednesday. In one of the worst disasters of its kind this year, at least 78 people are dead and many more are missing. Coast guard, navy and merchant vessels and aircraft fanned out for a vast search-and-rescue operation set to continue overnight. It was unclear how many passengers were missing, but some initial reports suggested hundreds of people may have been aboard when the boat went down far from shore.