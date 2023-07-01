At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders in western Kenya

A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, killing at least 51 people, police said. Friday’s smash happened at a spot known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 125 miles northwest of the capital Nairobi. Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies but more people are believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera said. Some 32 people were hurt and admitted to hospital, the Kenya Red Cross Society said as it appealed for people to give blood.A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, killing at least 51 people, police said. Friday’s smash happened at a spot known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 125 miles northwest of the capital Nairobi. Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies but more people are believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera said. Some 32 people were hurt and admitted to hospital, the Kenya Red Cross Society said as it appealed for people to give blood.