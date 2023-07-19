Astronomers discover exoplanet that may have a sibling sharing the same orbit
Astronomers have found the possible sibling of a planet sharing the same orbit of a distant star. The researchers detected a cloud of debris that might be sharing the planet's orbit, which could be the building blocks of a new planet or the remnants of one already formed. The discovery would be the strongest evidence yet that two exoplanets – planets outside our solar system – can share one orbit, if it is confirmed.