Aslan back together after death of Christy Dignam: ‘We want to play our music’

Aslan have thanked fans for their support as they return to playing music together following the death of Christy Dignam. The frontman passed away in June at the age of 63 following a lengthy battle with cancer. In a video shared to Twitter today, the band said: "As you can see, we started back playing together because we want to play our music, basically. And we’ll just play our music and see what happens.” Band members Joe Jewell, Alan Downey and Billy McGuinness stood beside each other in the black-and-white clip, thanking fans for their support.