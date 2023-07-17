Arsenal sign Declan Rice for record £105million

Declan Rice has completed his transfer from West Ham to Arsenal in a British record £105million deal. The England midfielder’s departure from the club he joined a decade ago was confirmed by the Hammers on Saturday afternoon, with Arsenal announcing the switch had been completed. Rice’s move to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term contract sees him become the most expensive English player in history and follows on from the former Irons captain having guided his old club to victory in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.