ARCHIVE: What is the 'Curse of '51'?
Owen Breslin
Is the lack of silverware in Mayo down to bad luck or a priest's curse on the Champions of 1951?
Latest Videos
Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96
Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey | The Light We Carry | Official Trailer | Netflix
The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill’s last stint as Geralt of Rivia
News in 90 Seconds
Charity launches new short film encouraging people viewing sexual images of under 18s to seek help
Field of tulips comes into colour near King's Lynn
The coronation: What are the costs and who pays?
Ed Sheeran leaves NYC court after day one of copyright trial
Biden enjoys rapturous crowd after announcing 2024 re-election bid
Winners of the 'The Bollinger Best Dressed Style Competition' at Punchestown
Top Stories
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa review: Bizarre one-liners, dad jokes and barmy activities as the ‘all stars’ go wild
Ellen Coyne: Review of abortion roll-out reveals conflicts, tensions and difficulties
HSE breached data protection laws nearly 200 times last year due to errors distributing digital Covid certificates
Teen charged in Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley in Kerry
Latest NewsMore
Villa boss Unai Emery wants Tyrone Mings to become consistent set-piece threat
Dani Dyer hopes her own anxiety experience encourages fellow mothers to talk
Ireland unlikely to fall foul of revamped EU budget rules as surpluses mount
Ellen Coyne: Review of abortion roll-out reveals conflicts, tensions and difficulties
Brendan Fanning: Even with Toulouse on the horizon, something below the surface warrants Leo Cullen’s attention
Albanian officials banned for falsifying long jumper’s results to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Maheta Molango: Players will be ‘angry’ at Aleksander Ceferin’s salary cap plan
Trooper Shane Kearney to undergo operation today in what is hoped to be his final treatment following Lebanon attack
Dublin Airport announces year-round flights to Dallas, Texas
Teen charged in Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley in Kerry