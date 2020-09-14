Archive video: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home is now on Airbnb – hosted by Will Smith

Will Smith and Airbnb are offering fans a trip to California, and down memory lan, with a star-studded stay at the Brentwood mansion made famous by Nineties smash hit, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Marking 30 years since the show debuted on NBC, Will Smith has opened one of the wings to visitors, as well as teasing a Fresh Prince reunion special.The actor won’t actually be there to pass over the keys in person, but guests will be welcomed by Fresh Prince alum DJ Jazzy Jeff, fronting an online Airbnb Experience teaching proper turntable technique.The entire home is drenched in Nineties nostalgia, from the retro table football to the colourful Nike Air Jordans by the front door.