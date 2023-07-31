ARCHIVE VIDEO: CCTV shows man 'slipping' on bathroom floor in Supermac's

Home > Videos ARCHIVE VIDEO: CCTV shows man 'slipping' on bathroom floor in Supermac'sARCHIVE VIDEO: CCTV shows man 'slipping' on bathroom floor in Supermac'sDarren HalleyYesterday at 22:20VIDEO: CCTV shows man 'slipping' on bathroom floor in Supermac's Popular VideosMoreCCTV: Three cars collide with Northern Ireland garden wall in "matter of weeks"A black bear takes a dip in a Californian hot tubArchive: ‘Give it to a broke family’ – Sinéad O’Connor calls out RTÉ giving away €20,000 of sponsorship money as a prize Latest Videos'There's only one Mick Fitzsimmons!' - Dublin team bring Sam Maguire to Smithfield 'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' - Dublin team bring Sam Maguire to Smithfield'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrations'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrationsARCHIVE VIDEO: CCTV shows man 'slipping' on bathroom floor in Supermac's‘She’s not the coach’ – Vera Pauw confirms she shut down Katie McCabe’s sideline plea for fresh legsIndo World Cup Daily: Tensions rise between Pauw and McCabe in controversial end to Ireland's World CupBaby penguin born in Peak Wildlife Park in StaffordshireWe were set back 10 years after NatWest shut account, says business ownerZoo forced to deny its bears are humans in bear costumesShow more Top StoriesHomesMy Favourite Room: ‘My mother was in love with Dermot Bannon. I couldn’t believe when we got him as our architect’CommentOlivia Petter: Men have a problem – but it won’t be solved by either Andrew Tate or Caitlin MoranIrish NewsCircle K apologises after petrol pumps were wrongly filled with dieselCourtsYoung woman ‘mentally destroyed’ after waking up following funeral to find family friend raping her Latest NewsMoreLeague of Ireland‘There’s other nations improving but I think we’ll improve too’ – Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell upbeat despite Euro losses00:00Celebrity NewsLove Island 2023 winners crowned23:55Irish NewsBREAKING | Two dead and three hospitalised following serious road traffic crash in Co Monaghan 23:51Videos'There's only one Mick Fitzsimmons!' - Dublin team bring Sam Maguire to Smithfield 23:29Videos'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' - Dublin team bring Sam Maguire to Smithfield23:03Videos'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrations22:51Videos'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrations22:51Premier LeagueFabinho’s transfer from Liverpool to Saudi side Al-Ittihad confirmed22:47Horse Racing‘Tis deadly!’ Limerick jockey Ray Barron beams after Teed Up’s victory on opening day of Galway Races22:45Premier LeagueWATCH: Jurgen Klopp giving Trent Alexander-Arnold some welcome news22:42