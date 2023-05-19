ARCHIVE: Army should be called in over Killarney's 'rhododendron situation', Dail hears

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae had some strong words about a certain flower in the Dáil chamber yesterday. The Independent politician said that the spread of rhododendron in Killarney National Park is so rampant that the Irish Army would be the only solution to solve the problem. Speaking during yesterday evening's Topical Issues debate in the Dáil chamber, the poll-toppng politician said more resources are needed to address the situation. "People are inclined to think that when it comes to a national park, that you close the gates and let it off. That you don't maintain the deer population. You don't aggressively attack the rhododendrons," he said. "The rhododendron situation in Killarney National Park is gone so bad minister, nothing short of calling in the army is going to put it right."