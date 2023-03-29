Anthony Joshua laughs off Jermaine Franklin knockout threat before London bout

Anthony Joshua has laughed off Jermaine Franklin’s threat of a knockout on Saturday and insisted this is the “worst time” to face him. The former heavyweight champion will make his long-awaited return to the ring this weekend at the O2 Arena but for the first time since 2015 no world title is on the line. Joshua is looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk and he faced his American opponent on Wednesday afternoon at a press conference in Portland Square. “It is the worst time to face me,” Joshua said.