Anthony Joshua did not want to let people down in accepting opponent change

Anthony Joshua admitted a sense of responsibility to not let people down was a driving factor behind him accepting a last-minute opponent change for Saturday’s fight at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua went head-to-head with Robert Helenius for the first time at Wednesday’s press conference in the capital after 24 hours earlier the 6ft 9 heavyweight had been confirmed as Dillian Whyte’s replacement for this weekend. Chapter two of the Joshua versus Whyte rivalry had to be scrapped after the latter saw a doping test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) detect “adverse analytical findings”, which has left Whyte in a battle to prove to clear his name. Joshua discovered news of Whyte’s failed test on Saturday morning but was eager to keep the show on the road and will now face an opponent who fought in Finland last weekend.