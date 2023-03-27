Animal lover goes viral for housing crocodile like pet dog

Visitors of Jonathan Araiza should not be afraid of animals... In addition to two chihuahuas and some turtles, he also has a crocodile.

Video taken by Jonathan shows the crocodile climbing onto the couch, and onto Jonathan's lap – like a puppy.

The unconventional pet is allowed to roam around the house as she pleases.

"She's called Gamorra, after the character in the Guardians of the galaxy series, because she's green and was very aggressive when I bought her," Jonathan has said.

“But now she is very accommodating, willing to be filmed and photographed, and even sleeps in my bed.”